(FOX NEWS) – If you’re a millennial and often feel lonely, you’re not alone.

New data from market research firm YouGov reveals millennials are the loneliest generation.

According to the poll, 30-percent of Americans between the ages of 23 and 38 say they always, or often, feel lonely.

This, compared to only twenty percent for Generation X, and 15-percent for baby boomers.

This may be due to a lack of companionship, with one in five millennials reporting they have no friends.

It’s not all gloomy, though.

The survey also finding nearly half of young people have a small group of close friends.

While the study does not provide a reason for this trend, it may have something to do with social media use.

Previous research proved limiting social media can improve well being.