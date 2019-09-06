Millennials are drinking more than Gen Z

Experts suggest there's been an uptick in alcohol consumption by Millennials, meanwhile, Generation Z consumers are actually drinking less.

A recent study by Constellation Brands shows while Gen Z consumers are drinking less, Millenials are drinking more.

Back in 2013, Millenials consumed about 24 drinks a month. Now the number has increased to 29 drinks a month.

Gen Z, categorized by people between the ages of 21 and 24 are drinking less frequently but drinking higher quality brands.

Researchers are curious to see if this will start a trend as Gen Z gets older and their lives become more hectic to see if they will drink more like millenials.