Live Now
Category 2 Dorian lashing Carolinas

Millennials are drinking more than Gen Z

For Your Health

Experts suggest there's been an uptick in alcohol consumption by Millennials, meanwhile, Generation Z consumers are actually drinking less.

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) – Millenials are drinking more than gen z folks. The reason? Kids.

A recent study by Constellation Brands shows while Gen Z consumers are drinking less, Millenials are drinking more.

Back in 2013, Millenials consumed about 24 drinks a month. Now the number has increased to 29 drinks a month.

Gen Z, categorized by people between the ages of 21 and 24 are drinking less frequently but drinking higher quality brands.

Researchers are curious to see if this will start a trend as Gen Z gets older and their lives become more hectic to see if they will drink more like millenials.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss