Millennials are changing their diets to save the environment

A new study revealing the eating habits of millennials says over 50-percent follow special diets with close to 50 percent dieting to save the planet.

(FOX NEWS) – Diet fads come and go but now more young people are changing the way they eat to help save the environment according to a new “One Poll” study examining the eating habits of 2,000 millennials.

Researchers found close to 60 percent of millennials are currently following a certain diet ranging from vegan to keto to whole 30 and more.

The study finds roughly 50 percent of those on a special diet are eating this way because they believe it’s better for the environment.

Analysts say their data shows millennial eaters also make upwards of 17 adjustments to their diets each year.

Adding, the most popular change was trying to consume healthier foods.