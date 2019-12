A new study links sleep disturbances to a higher risk for migraine headaches.

(NBC NEWS) — A new study looking at the link between sleep and migraine headaches reveals some mixed results.

Researchers from Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital followed 98 adults with a history of migraine.

They found people who woke up frequently during the night had a higher risk of migraine, not the next day but the day after that.

However, not getting enough sleep and poor sleep quality were not associated with migraines.

