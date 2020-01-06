Mental health deteriorating among Americans aged 60 and older

A new study shows that people aged 60 to 64 experienced poor mental health for more than three days in calendar month.

(FOX NEWS) — Mental health is declining across the United States particularly among older Americans.

A new study took a closer look at more than 2.4-million people ages 60 and older.

Participants in the study were asked about their general well being and the number of days they experienced poor mental health in a month.

Results found that people between the ages of 60 and 64 reported having more than three days per month when they experienced poor mental health.

These numbers increased to more than four days for people who had lower household incomes and lower levels of education.

However, there were some limitations.

Researchers say that the study did not verify any sort of diagnosed mental illnesses among the study group.

Study results can be found in the medical journal JAMA Network Open.

