Men’s life expectancy drops for a third year

(FOX NEWS) — Bad news for the average male life expectancy.

New data from the National Center for Health Statistics says it’s dropped for a third year in a row.

Health officials studying the latest data from 2017 say the life expectancy for American men is 76.1-years-old.

This age is four months less than it was back in 2014.

The organization says many of these deaths are drug related with the number of drug overdoses among men twice as high as they were 10 years ago.

Medical experts also point to an increase in suicides and complications associated with excessive alcohol use.