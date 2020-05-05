Breaking News
Hair salons, barbershops may re-open May 8; Gyms can May 18

Meditation can help you maintain your immune health

For Your Health

Meditation helps ease stress, which can help you maintain a healthy immune system

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — If you’re feeling stressed over coronavirus, meditation may help.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say meditation won’t only help reduce your stress levels, it may also be a good way to stay healthy, by helping your immune system rebalance itself.

Mindfulness, guided imagery, and using a mantra are popular forms of the practice.

Doctors say meditating several times a week can help rewire the brain, making it more responsive to changes around you.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss