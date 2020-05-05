Meditation can help you maintain your immune health

(FOX NEWS) — If you’re feeling stressed over coronavirus, meditation may help.
Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say meditation won’t only help reduce your stress levels, it may also be a good way to stay healthy, by helping your immune system rebalance itself.
Mindfulness, guided imagery, and using a mantra are popular forms of the practice.
Doctors say meditating several times a week can help rewire the brain, making it more responsive to changes around you.
