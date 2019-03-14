Medicine Reactions

Your medicine may actually be making you sick!

Researchers studied over 42,000 oral medications that contained over 350,000 substances known as inactive ingredients.

They are added to medicine to improve the taste, increase the shelf life and absorption.

Over 90-percent of the pills tested included at least one ingredient that may cause an allergic reaction or cause gastrointestinal issues in sensitive people.

But experts say it is unknown what amount of an ingredient is necessary to cause a reaction.

Some of the most common inactive ingredients were lactose, gluten, peanut oil and chemical dyes.

Researchers found a total of 38 inactive ingredients that may cause allergic reactions.