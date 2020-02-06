Medication healthy habits

A new study from Finland suggests that many people are letting heart healthy habits slip after they start taking medication for blood pressure or cholesterol.

(NBC NEWS) — Many patients who take medications to improve their heart health are not following up with healthy habits.

Finnish researchers looked at 13 years of data involving more than 40,000 people.

They found those who started taking blood pressure or cholesterol medication were more likely to become physically inactive and gain weight.

They were also less likely to reduce their alcohol intake or quit smoking.

This is all compared to those who did not take the medication.

