Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The excessive heat warning in Central Texas is causing some people to seek medical help.

Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest staff say they’ve been lucky so far not seeing serious cases of heat exhaustion, dehydration, or heat stroke.

They’ve only seen light symptoms, but summer is just starting.

“We’re seeing some early signs of heat-related illness, which is a little bit of headache or dizziness or just being dehydrated from being out in the heat, but they’re getting better,” said BSW Hillcrest Medical Director Joshua Houser, M.D.

Houser says we can tolerate heat up to 95 degrees through sweating.

“Our skin. The blood vessels in our skin get dilated, so our heart has to beat a lot faster, a lot harder, and that helps to dissipate some of that heat that is out there that we’re not able to get rid of in the normal ways,” said Houser.

AdventHealth Central Texas emergency department physician Malone Hill M.D. says heat illness symptoms develop as our bodies work in the sun.

“Heat related illnesses are going to be anybody who seems confused, excessively tired, isn’t acting right. Some of the earlier signs, like muscle cramps, extreme thirst, excessive sweating,” said Hill.

Houser says a healthy middle age man can develop heat related symptoms after being outside for two to four hours.

Houser notes how age can make a difference.

“Young children and elderly patients and also people that are on medications that affect their blood pressure, their heart rate or their blood sugar all make it faster and it can be less than an hour in extreme heat for those type of patients,” said Houser.

To prevent heat illness hill says to stay in a cool setting, wear loose fitting clothing, and stay hydrated.

“Make sure you drink something like Gatorade, Pedialyte, Powerade, whatever it is with electrolytes, because if you just drink water, you’re not replacing what your body loses,” said Hill.

Both Hill and Houser say these prevention tips can help you avoid heat exhaustion and heat strokes.