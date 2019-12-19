Meat eaters have milder hangover symptoms than vegans

Hangover hack study: Meat eaters have milder symptoms than vegans

(FOX NEWS) — Bad news for people who don’t eat meat.

Vegetarians and vegans could have more intense hangovers!

A new study – shows eating meat – could help you recover from a night of drinking!

That’s because animal products contain vitamin b-three and zinc which helps digest alcohol, and reduce nausea.

Researchers at Utrecht University in the Netherlands analyzed the aftereffects of drinking alcohol in 13 social drinkers.

Hangover symptoms including headaches, nausea, heart palpitations, vomiting, dizziness, sweating, sensitivity to light and sound and thirst were monitored.

The study found those with less vitamin b-three and zinc in their diets suffered more severe hangovers.

Zinc is most commonly found in meat, shellfish, and legumes.

Vitamin b-three is prevalent in animal products like meat, poultry, and fish, as well as in whole grains, peanuts, avocados, and mushrooms.

But taking in a lot of zinc of b-three isn’t an end-all cure for a Saturday night on the town.

Genetic makeup, total food intake and other factors can determine how a person experiences a hangover.

