May-Thurner Syndrome: Finding Relief

(WBAL) Stent surgery can profoundly change lives for the better for those who have May-Thurner syndrome, a condition in which a vein and an artery in the pelvis area press together, causing swelling, pain and even blood clots.

Michelle Harris recently had the procedure, and is now running again with ease.

“I got that joy back that I had been missing, for me, for quite a while,” Harris says.

Harris has been a serious runner her whole life, but her passion was sidelined after several blood clots, one that occurred after daughter was born in 2005, and another in 2013.

“It was a scary time. I didn’t know what was wrong. I didn’t know why this happened. I didn’t know if this was going to happen again. I kind of just pushed through because that is what you do,” Harris says.

In 2015, a doctor diagnosed her with May-Thurner syndrome, but that doctor chose not to treat the condition, so she lived with it.

“My leg was swollen all the time. Even just walking up the stairs in the parking garage at work, my leg would be very tired and heavy by the time I got to the third or fourth floor where my car was, and I’m a very fit and athletic person, so that was very frustrating,” she says.

