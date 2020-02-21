Maternal obesity and ADHD

(NBC NEWS) — A mother’s weight before pregnancy could affect her child’s behavior.
Researchers from the National Institutes of Health followed nearly 2,000 children for eight years.
Kids whose mothers were obese before they became pregnant were twice as likely to be diagnosed with ADHD.
This is compared to children whose mothers were of normal weight.
The scientists say more research is needed but if confirmed, doctors may want to screen children of obese women for ADHD.
This association was not found if the father was overweight.
