Marriage doesn’t equal happiness, study says

A new study says being married doesn't always mean more happiness in life

(FOX NEWS) — Being married may not always translate to more happiness.

A new study from Michigan State University looked into the impact different marital histories have on well-being.

Researchers examined the relationship histories of more than 75-hundred people between ages 18 to 60.

Participants were broken down into three groups: married, single, and people with varied histories.

They found the later two-groups didn’t differ too much in terms of happiness when compared to married individuals.

Researchers say the findings may suggest happiness is more of a mindset than something that can be determined by a relationship status.

The study was published in “The Journal of Positive Psychology.”

