(FOX NEWS) — Being married may not always translate to more happiness.
A new study from Michigan State University looked into the impact different marital histories have on well-being.
Researchers examined the relationship histories of more than 75-hundred people between ages 18 to 60.
Participants were broken down into three groups: married, single, and people with varied histories.
They found the later two-groups didn’t differ too much in terms of happiness when compared to married individuals.
Researchers say the findings may suggest happiness is more of a mindset than something that can be determined by a relationship status.
The study was published in “The Journal of Positive Psychology.”
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Flu shot may protect against Alzheimer’s
- Marriage doesn’t equal happiness, study says
- Gov. Greg Abbott extends early voting for November election by six days, starting Oct. 13
- FDA authorizes test for asymptomatic coronavirus
- Texas biotech facility in College Station tapped to mass-produce potential COVID-19 vaccine