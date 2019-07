A new Chinese study suggests married women had a better prognosis following a breast cancer diagnosis compared to single women.

A woman’s marital status could help her beat breast cancer.

Chinese researchers studied nearly 300,000 breast cancer patients who were diagnosed between 2004 and 2012.

Those who were married had a better prognosis compared to those who were single.

However, single women had a better prognosis compared to women who were divorced, separated, or widowed.

The better prognosis in single women was only observed in those who were white and older than 35.