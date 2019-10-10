Many people think they have an undiagnosed anxiety disorder

One in five Americans believe they have some form of an anxiety disorder - with work, social events, and money worries being top anxiety-inducers.

(FOX NEWS) — A growing number of Americans say they’re suffering from anxiety but some could be diagnosing themselves.

This, according to a new “One Poll” study examining 2,000 people.

Researchers found one in five Americans say they believe they have some form of undiagnosed anxiety disorder adding, 43 percent of survey participants say they feel burdened by “severe anxiety.”

Researchers say 90 percent of these people lose roughly two hours of sleep every night because of these feelings.

The study also found the average American experiences five bouts of anxiety each day with analysts citing work, social events, and finances as the top three sources triggering most people’s angst.