(WMTV) A Lancaster, Wisconsin man has set a world record for doing the most sit-ups on his 70th birthday.

On Thursday, Max Drew ended up setting a new record of 1,000 sit ups in 34 minutes and 18 seconds.

He said he plans on celebrating with either tacos or pizza with family and friends.

