Malls are filling empty stores with doctor’s offices

A new trend for shopping centers - trying to get medical clinics to open inside empty retail spaces.

(FOX NEWS) – As the retail landscape continues to move online, shopping centers across the country are trying some unique methods to fill empty stores.

The focus is now shifting to healthcare.

Shopping malls both big and small are branching out to clinics.

According to “Costar Group”, store leases for clothing brands have gone down more than 10 percent in two years.

This, while leases for health clinics in malls are skyrocketing roughly 60 percent.

Experts at real estate company “JLL” say clinics are viable options for malls.

Citing people visiting for checkups may be tempted to stay and shop afterwards.

A “JLL” report also says health centers typically sign on for longer leases than more typical mall retailers.