Male dogs may be the reason for your allergies

(FOX NEWS) — If you love dogs–but find yourself sneezing uncontrollably around some of them, there might be a solution that’s easier than allergy shots–either neuter your male pup or opt for a female dog.

Experts say up to 30 percent of people who are allergic to dogs are actually allergic to a specific protein known as can-f-5.

It is made in the prostate of a male dog when a dog urinates.

The protein is lightweight and can spread throughout the body.

As the animal moves around it’s dispersed in the air and eventually lands on funiture and clothes.

Scientists say the protein was identified years ago in dogs.

However, it was only approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in May 2019.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, three in 10 people with any allergy will also be allergic to their cat or dog.

