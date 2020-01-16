Male birth control volunteers wanted

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV/CNN) — Researchers at the University of Kansas Medical Center are conducting a clinical trial for a form of male birth control.

Right now, the researchers and doctors are looking for couples to test it out.

Since 1960, the pressure of not getting pregnant has fallen on the shoulders of women. Now it’s being put on men literally.

The gel is rubbed on a man’s shoulder daily. The gel is mix of testosterone and progesterone It’s supposed to decrease sperm count to a point where chance of pregnancy is zero.

For some women — birth control simply doesn’t work

Others have negative reactions.

Dr. Ajay Nagia Director of Male Reproductive Health at KU says men would keep their sex drive and when they’re ready to have kids.

Their sperm count should return to normal.

It’s a first of its kind.

KU is looking for serious couples to take part.

You have to be open to the ideas of kids and have dated for at least a year. That’s because in clinical trials the product isn’t guaranteed to work so you may end up pregnant.

Doctors say that is a concern.

Women would likely be reminding their man a lot.

But in the end, doctors say it would still create a shared responsibility that doesn’t exist today.

The gel is about more than just convenience though.

So many abused or homeless or mistreated children is because they weren’t desired from the start. Sadly 50% of pregnancies are unplanned.

In the US that’s about 3 million.

Half of those end up being unwanted.

In fact, this article in the Washington Post says condom usage and the pill are “pretty terrible when it comes to preventing pregnancy.

The pill works 91% of the time.

Condoms, even worse at 82%.

Doctors hope this gel could change that.

IUD’s are another form of birth control currently available.

They’re very successful, but many women choose not to have them because they involve an invasive procedure.

