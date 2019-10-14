Current lung cancer screening guidelines may be putting first responders at risk.

(NBC NEWS) — New research suggests the current screening guidelines for lung cancer may be putting first responders at risk.

Studies show about 30-percent of lung cancers are linked to environmental exposure including first responders.

But screenings are only recommended for older adults who are long-time smokers or quit within the past 15 years.

For this study, researchers used low dose ct to scan nearly 200 first responders who had worked for more than 21 years..

44-percent of the scans resulted in abnormal findings.. that required follow-up.

The study’s main researcher is proposing that first responders get routine lung cancer screenings beginning at age 40.