A new study found people who were given low nicotine cigarettes did not smoke more or increase the intensity of their smoking.

(NBC NEWS) — The FDA is considering a policy that would limit the amount of nicotine in cigarettes.

But experts have expressed concerns that people would just smoke more.

New research out this morning suggests they would not.

Scientists from the Medical University of South Carolina assigned over 350 smokers to use either normal or low nicotine cigarettes for 6-weeks.

An analysis of their cigarette butts showed those smoking low-nicotine cigarettes did not increase the intensity of their puffs.

And a second study found no significant changes in the number of cigarettes smoked per day when people switched to low nicotine versions.

