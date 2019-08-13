Longer Life

A new study from Australia suggests consuming foods rich in flavonoids is linked to a lower risk of cancer and heart disease.

(NBC NEWS) – You have heard the saying an apple a day will keep the doctor away.

But a new study suggests it may also help you live longer.

Australian researchers followed over 53,000 Danes for 23 years while studying their dietary habits.

Those who regularly consumed flavonoid-rich foods, such as apples, were less likely to die from heart disease or cancer.

And the protective effect of these foods appeared to be strongest for those at a high risk of chronic diseases due to smoking of heavy drinking.

The experts say one apple, a cup of tea, three and a half ounces of both blueberries and broccoli would do the trick.