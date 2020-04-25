Lockdown lowers personal grooming standards

Report: Homeworking prompts decline in demand for consumer group’s skin and haircare products

(FOX NEWS) — More people working from home means less personal grooming is going on.

Unilever says lockdowns have cut into demands for its personal care products like shampoos and deodorants.

In results issued on Thursday, the company said lockdowns had affected its haircare portfolio in China and India.

Skincare sales were also down.

Deodorant sales rose in the three months to march, but Unilever says they are among the products that will suffer down the line.

The company says people were likely to spend more time at home and more time cooking but the nesting idea means less occasions calling for the need for personal care products.