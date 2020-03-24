Local OB/GYN explains COVID-19 concerns surrounding pregnancy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Centers for Disease Control said it is too early to confirm whether or not pregnant women have a greater chance of catching the virus than the average person.

Dr. Teresa Baker at Texas Tech Physicians of Amarillo said that after looking at data from past flu-like viruses, there are important factors to consider.

“Women that are pregnant are immune-suppressed by definition. So they’re going to be somewhat at increased risk of infection including flu-like illness, like Coronavirus,” Baker explained.

For expecting moms who are concerned about in-office visits, Baker is ready to accommodate.

“Obviously prenatal care is important, so there are going to be some critical time periods that we need them to touch base with us to make sure the baby is safe, other visits could be virtual visits,” Baker added.

Since social distancing is one of the most important guidelines from the CDC, expecting mothers with upcoming due dates will have to adjust to a new norm.

“So if she goes into labor that is a very stressful time,, a lot of anxiety. People want their loved ones close to them. They are allowing one visitor and that visitor cannot be interchangeable,” Baker said.

Even after leaving the hospital, Baker is encouraging new moms to find ways to virtually visit with friends and family.

“One of the biggest fears we all have is postpartum depression, and will you feel that isolation it can be pronounced. We all need to be real aware of that and make sure we stay in contact especially women who have had depression,” Baker added.

While the impact of Coronavirus can put more stress on pregnant women, Baker said her staff has stepped up to help out.

“Labor and delivery nurses are the most supportive people that you would ever meet ever in your life. So they have really stepped up and taken this and just wrapped their arms around those women and has been their support person,” said Baker.

The CDC also said there is still no confirmation whether or not a pregnant woman with COVID-19 can pass the virus to her baby during pregnancy or delivery.

