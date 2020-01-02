Local doctors speak on hangover cures

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Last night many joined in a midnight toast and celebrated with a few drinks to ring in the new year.

Doctors warn that too many drinks can lead to harmful effects the morning after.

The countdown to the new year often involves a drink or two.

For those who exceeded their alcohol limit yesterday a hangover may be on its way.

“Generally it’s thought that the impurities in the alcohol are toxic to you and that’s what causes the hangover,” Dr.Donald Hubbard, Medical Director of the emergency center of Amarillo, stated.

Various types of alcohol are made with methanol.

Methanol can be toxic to the body and if not distilled for a long time can make the effects of alcohol worse.

“Beer and wine and some of the less refined alcohol like whiskey, bourbon, and scotch they’re not refined to the extent like vodka and gin are,” Dr. Hubbard said.

Doctors say if you are suffering from a hangover, doctors say hydration is key.

“Tylenol and Ibuprofen for the headache and then fluids to help flush your system of those toxic substances,” Dr. Hubbard said.

Medical experts said drinking in moderation for the average person is fine. However in some cases it cal lead to alcohol poisoning and even death.

“Alcohol is a depressant so it depresses your brain, it depresses your breathing and it can make your heart rate lower,” Dr. Hubbard stated.

For those making a resolution to quit drinking altogether.

Doctors said if you are used to consuming a large amount they should consider seeing a doctor before quitting cold turkey.

If you are suffering from a hangover but feel that symptoms are not letting up or you feel they are worsening you should consult a doctor.

