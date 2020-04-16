Local doctor provides tips to maintain wellness while working from home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With more people working from home during this pandemic, mental and physical health is important.

Staying inside for hours and sometimes days at a time can become stressful. Dr. Reid Gehring, Assistant Professor of Physical Therapy at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center has provided tips on how to maintain “WFH” wellness.

“Now many of us are working from kitchen tables, spare bedrooms and such and as we’re doing that we might feel some aches and pain from that new environment,” Dr. Gehring explained.

He said adjusting your home office is essential for physical wellness.

“First thing you can do is get your screen height adjusted, Dr. Gehring added. “The top of your screen needs to be at level with your eyes. It helps facilitate an upward posture and keeps us from rounding our shoulders and getting this bad, what we call, ‘forward head posture.’ What that leads to is tension in our shoulders and between our shoulder blades.”

It also does not hurt to set up your new work environment like your old one.

“If you can set up your work environment, whether that’s at a kitchen table or similar to what you had at your office, that’s ideal. I recommend something as close to your previous work environment as possible,” Dr. Gehring said.

Dr. Gehring also suggests getting some fresh air during breaks.

“Get outside get some sunshine we still have the ability in the panhandle region to go outside if you have a yard go walk in that yard,” Dr. Gehring said.

The sooner you make these adjustments, the better your WFH experience will be.

“Make those adjustments now we don’t know how long we’re going to be in this situation so let’s go ahead and plan for the long term,” Dr. Gehring added.

