Local CrossFit gym helping kids keep active and healthy this summer

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For some kids, exercise is not the first thing they think of when they think of fun, but Palo Duro CrossFit in Canyon is looking to change that notion.

"We just want them to realize that fitness is fun and that they can be healthy, and that it's an important goal in their life," said Palo Duro CrossFit Coach, Ashley Reeves.

Twice a week for an hour during the summer, dozens of area kids gather at Palo Duro CrossFit for the "Lil Beasts" program, which Reeves said is a little twist on everyday exercises.

"Things they learn in P.E. like jumping jacks, burpees, stuff like that and those kind of things, and we incorporate that into games. We play lots of different games that they love, including that they don't believe they're working out, but we get the conditioning in and the strength work and have a little fun with that," said Reeves.

The results are apparent, just ask 10-year-old Riley McClellan, who said it is better than staying inside all summer.

"It's way more fun because you can just get off your couch and you could do an activity and do games. Have fun," said McClellan.

Igniting the want to workout, like McClellan, is what Reeves said it is all about.

"Just the desire to want to come here, and want to better their lives, and be fit in their daily lives and in the future. We see kids that want to come with their parents to CrossFit, and so it's awesome that they're excited about fitness and they're excited about health," said Reeves.

