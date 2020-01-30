Living near sidewalks can be good for your heart

Study says living in a walking friendly neighborhood can lower your risk of heart disease

(FOX NEWS) — Living in a walking-friendly neighborhood could be good for your heart.

Research published in the Journal of American Heart Association says living in a walkable area can lower the risk for heart disease.

The study looked at more than 40,000 people living in major cities in Canada, and found those who loved in the more walkable neighborhoods were at lower risk for heart disease, compared to those living in less walkable neighborhoods.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic echoing the findings saying living in a walkable area may be something to consider for those looking to improve their heart health.

The CDC recommends adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity a week.

More from MyHighPlains.com: