Link between what we eat and memory loss

November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. A recent study looks at the link between what we eat and our risk for memory loss later in life

(FOX NEWS) — November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

For years, experts have been working to learn what lifestyle factors can impact our risk for developing Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia.

Now, a recent study clarifies a link between what we eat and our risk for memory loss later in life.

And results show trans fats can play a role in brain health.

The study looks at more than 1,600 people over age sixty, with normal brain function.

Researchers measured trans fats in their blood, as well as their overall health and diet.

After following up ten years later, experts learned those with higher levels of trans fats in their blood had a significantly higher risk of developing either Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia.

When it comes to protecting brain health, eating a healthy diet full of whole grains, fruits and vegetables, with minimal processed foods is the way to go.

Complete results of the study can be found in “Neurology.”