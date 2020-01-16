Less sex could lead to earlier menopause

(FOX NEWS) — Women who have less sex are more likely to have an early menopause.

That’s according to a new study published in the journal Royal Society Open Science

Researchers based the study on information from nearly 3,000 women followed for a decade.

The participants were 45 years old, on average, at the start of the study and were mostly married or in a relationship.

The results show women who reported having sex every week were 28 percent less likely to experience menopause at any given age meanwhile, those who had sex monthly were 19 percent less likely to have menopause at any given age compared with those who had sex less than monthly.

Health experts are still working to confirm the biological mechanism that causes sexual activity to influence when a woman’s reproductive cycle comes to an end.

