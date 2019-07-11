Leaders, managers get less sleep on average

A new study suggests nearly half of leaders in the workplace get six or fewer hours of sleep each night.

With more power comes more responsibility and less sleep.

The amount of people who only get about six hours of sleep at night is growing and this number only goes up when it comes to employees in leadership positions.

According to an international study conducted by the center for creative leadership, 42 percent of leaders in the workforce only get six or less hours of sleep a night.

Researchers fear lack of sleep by these higher-ranking employees will not only harm their individual performance but the work of the entire team as well.