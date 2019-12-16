Kids who live near fast-food more likely to be obese

Children who were at least a half a city block away from the nearest fast-food restaurant were between 2.5- and 4.4-percent less likely to be obese

(FOX NEWS) — Can living near a fast-food restaurant impact a child’s weight?

According to a recent study, it can.

The study looks at data on more than three-million children over a four year period.

Researchers found children who were at least a half a city block away from the nearest fast-food restaurant were between 2.5- and 4.4-percent less likely to be obese than kids who lived closer to fast food.

The results are not too surprising, given that items served at fast-food restaurants are typically high in calories, saturated fat, sodium, and sugar.

But, if fast food is your only option, there are some better choices that parents can make at the counter.

Make sure kids are eating kid-sized meals, for starters.

Opt for grilled items, instead of red meat and fried foods.

Salads are usually a good option and if they cost a little more, consider drinking water instead of putting money towards a sugary drink.

Complete results of the study can be found in “obesity.”