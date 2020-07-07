Kids who have dogs have better emotional skills

If you're thinking about getting your kid a dog, it may be a good time. Research shows kids with dogs are more emotionally adjusted

(FOX NEWS) — Having a dog may help in your child’s development.

A study published in the journal “Pediatric Research” finds toddlers with a dog at home, were 30 percent less likely to have conduct and peer problems at school when compared to students who didn’t own dogs.

Pre-schoolers from dog-owning families also had increased odds of having better social behaviors.

The australian study used data from a survey of more than 16-hundred families with children between the ages of 2 and 5.

The surveys were done between 2015 and 2018.

