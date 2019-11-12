Kids flu vaccine rates down

A new study suggests the number of kids getting their flu shot has decreased, and it could possibly be due to the anti-vaccination movement.

(NBC NEWS) — Fewer children are getting their flu shots.

That’s according to a new study from Columbia University.

Researchers examined CDC data from eight flu seasons and found that in recent years there has been a decline in those 17 and younger being vaccinated.

The severity of the current or previous flu season and vaccine effectiveness did not have an impact on the vaccination rate.

The scientists say the decline may be due to the anti-vaccine movement or the misconception that the shot doesn’t work or that it can give you the flu.

Health experts advise everyone over the age of six months to get their flu shot.