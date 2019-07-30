Kids and antihistamines

New research from Rutgers University shows that more pediatricians are recommending parents use antihistamines in young children with respiratory infections.

(NBC News) – If your child has the sniffles chances are your pediatrician will recommend an antihistamine over cold medicine.

Researchers from Rutgers University analyzed data from over three billion doctors visits between 2002 and 2015.

Beginning in 2008, doctors were less likely to recommend the use of a cough or cold medicine in young kids.

That is when the FDA recommended against their use because some may include opioid ingredients such as codeine.

But, there has been a 25-percent increase in doctors advising parents to give their children antihistamines to treat respiratory infections.

Antihistamine are often used to treat allergies but some may cause sedation or even agitation in children.