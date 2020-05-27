Kids allowed control over their food less likely to be picky eaters as adults

New study finds giving children some amount of control over what they eat can help them be more open to new foods later in life

(FOX NEWS) — Researchers may have some answers when it comes to why some kids are picky eaters.

According to a new study in the journal “Pediatrics”, young children could develop picky eating habits because of their parents adding, some may be too strict when it comes to what their kids eat and when they’re fed.

Researchers examined more than three-hundred u-s kids from the time they were four to nine years old and found the picky eating trait was linked to “Restriction and demandingness.”

Guardians who were more flexible and allowed kids to have a partial say in what they ate usually had kids who were braver when it came to trying different foods.

Analysts also found children usually have a good understanding of what they like to eat around the time they head to pre-school suggesting parents should work to expand their kids’ diets and eating habits before the age of four.

