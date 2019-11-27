Ketamine may reduce heavy drinkers’ craving

A one-off dose of ketamine may help heavy drinkers cut back on alcohol

(FOX NEWS) — There may be a way to cut back on heavy holiday drinking.

A new study by University College London claims one dose of ketamine may be able to curb harmful drinking behavior by “rewriting drinking memories.”

When the drug was used to disrupt people’s memories of why they wanted to drink, they drank less and their urge to drink lowered over nine months.

The study involved 55 men and 35 women who were drinking about 30 pints of beer a week – five times the recommended limit.

First, they were shown pictures of beer and other drinks, asked to rate their urge to drink and the pleasure it would give them and then given a beer.

Next, the process was repeated.

But instead of a beer, they were given a small dose of ketamine via an intravenous drip.

During the following nine months, they managed to reduce their drinking, cutting their alcohol intake by about half.

Ketamine is a powerful medication used in hospitals primarily as an anesthetic though it has also been used illegally as a club drug, often referred to as “Special K.”

The study was published in the journal “Nature Communications.”

