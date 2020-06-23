Just 26 percent of parents think the flu shot is effective

(FOX NEWS) — Parents aren’t too enthusiastic about giving their children the flu shot.
Research published in the journal “Pediatrics” shows about 70 percent of parents believe routine childhood vaccines are effective, however, only 26 percent said the same about flu vaccines.
More than 2,000 parents with children 6 months to 18 years old took part in the national survey.
The CDC recommends everyone 6 months or older receive the flu shot each year.
The health agency estimates the vaccine reduces the risk of flu illness by between 40 and 60 percent.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Vandals cause estimated $100K of damage to Indian restaurant
- New Mexico urging visitors to use masks to stop virus spread
- New Mexico releases plan for reopening public schools
- What local experts say we know and don’t know about COVID-19
- New Mexico hospital under review over profiling allegations