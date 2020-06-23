Just 26 percent of parents think the flu shot is effective

A survey shows just 26 percent of American parents think the flu shot is effective in fighting the virus

(FOX NEWS) — Parents aren’t too enthusiastic about giving their children the flu shot.

Research published in the journal “Pediatrics” shows about 70 percent of parents believe routine childhood vaccines are effective, however, only 26 percent said the same about flu vaccines.

More than 2,000 parents with children 6 months to 18 years old took part in the national survey.

The CDC recommends everyone 6 months or older receive the flu shot each year.

The health agency estimates the vaccine reduces the risk of flu illness by between 40 and 60 percent.

