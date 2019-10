A study from New York University School of Medicine suggests that proximity to fast and convenience food sellers can impact a student's chances of becoming obese.

(NBC NEWS) — Living a block away from certain kinds of food sources may impact a child’s waistline.

Researchers studied data involving students in new york city ranging from kindergarten through high school.

They found those who lived within a half-block from unhealthy food sources were more likely to be overweight or obese.

That includes places such as bodegas, corner stores or fast-food places.

But living close to grocery stores or sit-down restaurants had no impact on the obesity risk.