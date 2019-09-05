Junk food blindness

Breaking News
For Your Health

Doctors in the UK have documented a case of blindness in a teenager ... caused by eating nothing but junk food.

(NBC NEWS) – Doctors in the UK say a teenager’s poor diet caused him to go blind.

The 14-year old boy, described as a “fussy eater”, went to the doctor complaining he was tired.

Blood tests showed he was anemic and had low B-12 levels.

But within 3 years — he was deficient in many nutrients and had completely lost his sight.

The boy admitted he had only eaten chips, french fries, white bread, sausage, and processed ham since elementary school.

Doctors diagnosed the boy with nutritional optic neuropathy.

The condition is rarely caused by poor diet in developed countries where food is readily available.

