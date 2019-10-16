Joint pain injections

New research from Boston University suggests that Corticosteroid injections into the hip and knee, often given for pain, may accelerate joint destruction and increase arthritis.

(NBC NEWS) — Injections commonly given to arthritis patients may be doing more harm than good.

Researchers reviewed previous literature associated with corticosteroid shots; which are often given to reduce pain and inflammation from osteoarthritis.

They found four possible complications from the injections in the hips and knees including accelerated arthritis progression and rapid joint destruction.

The scientists also studied 459 patients who had the injections and eight-percent developed complications.

The experts say patients should be aware of the possible complications before providing consent for the injections.

According to the Arthritis Foundation, more than 30-million Americans have osteoarthritis.