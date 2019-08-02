Jogging obesity

New research shows that regular jogging may be the best type of exercise for managing obesity in people who have inherited genes that increase their odds of becoming obese.

(NBC NEWS) – If obesity runs in your family you may want to start jogging.

Researchers studied the genetic makeup and exercise routines from over 18,000 Han Chinese adults.

Jogging was the most successful exercise for those who were genetically predisposed to obesity in keeping the weight off.

Other exercises that helped curb weight gain were mountain climbing, walking, power walking, long yoga sessions and certain types of dancing.

Exercises that were not effective in lowering the BMI were cycling, swimming and stretching exercises.