It turns out narcissism might be good for your health

(FOX NEWS) — A certain degree of narcissism might be good for you.

That’s according to a new study from Northern Ireland published in the journals personality and individual differences and European psychiatry on Tuesday.

Researchers say individuals with some elements of narcissism show resilience against certain types of psychopathology, symptoms of depression and perceived stress.

However, there’s a caveat–and that is it depends on the context.

Clinical experts explain narcissists often feel entitled and feel superior even if they’re not.

That said, they can become depressed if not treated in the manner they deserve.

A condition that leads them to show little or no empathy to others.