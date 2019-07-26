Is your smartphone making you fat?

If you’re trying to watch your weight, you may want to cut down on your phone usage.

New research suggesting spending too much time on your phone could make you gain weight.

Researchers from Simon Bolivar University in Colombia looked at over 1,000 students for 6 months and found those who used their smartphone five or more hours a day increased their risk of obesity by 43 percent.

Meanwhile, 26 percent of those who were already overweight and 4.6-percent of those who were already obese spent more than five hours a day on their smartphone.

The study also found that those who used their smartphone five or more hours a day were twice as likely to be less physically active and to consume more sugary drinks, fast food, sweets, and snacks.