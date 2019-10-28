Instagram banning some filters due to mental health worries

Filters showing people with altered features, such as bigger lips and higher cheekbones will be removed due to worries they can have a negative impact on the mental health of users

(FOX NEWS) — Instagram banning some selfie filters due to concerns they can negatively impact the mental health of users.

Filters giving users fuller lips, higher cheekbones and sleeker facial features will be removed from the social media app.

The move coming in the midst of a study from the University College London showing a correlation between social media use and negative body image and low self-esteem.

Instagram has taken other measures to promote positive mental health such as recently announced plans to restrict minors from seeing posts about certain weight loss supplements.