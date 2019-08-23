Insomnia linked to increased risk of heart disease and stroke

(FOX NEWS) – A new study is linking insomnia to an increased risk of issues associated with cardiovascular health, which may eventually lead to stroke.

Researchers took a closer glance at nearly 2.3-million people with and without cardiovascular disease in Sweden.

They collected information to identify whether the study group had a genetic feature that is typically associated with insomnia.

Study authors found that individuals who were unable to get some shut eye displayed increased body weight, high blood pressure and diabetes which are all risk factors of developing a heart condition.

Study authors say people who suffer from insomnia should seek help through cognitive behavioral therapy.

In the US, nearly three in ten people experience symptoms of insomnia while, heart disease is currently the number one cause of death globally.

The study was published in the journal “Circulation.”