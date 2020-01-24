Infant swimming lessons

Drowning is the leading cause of death in children according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now, A YMCA in Tennessee offers a program called 'Little Floaters", teaching the youngest swimmers to float on their backs.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The YMCA of Bristol is offering a program called “Little Floaters.” It is teaching babies as young as one year old to float of their back, which can save their life.

A local mom Nicole Hughes was instrumental in bringing this course to Bristol. In 2018, she lost her 3-year-old son Levi in a drowning accident. They weren’t swimming at the time. Levi made his way from inside the vacation, down the stairs, through an unlatched gate and into the deep end of the pool.

“It’s not like it is in the movies. It’s silent, it’s deadly, it’s fast,” said Hughes.

Read More – http://bit.ly/2RLrmLb