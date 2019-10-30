(FOX NEWS) — A new report shows an increase in adolescent suicide.

This according to a report published in part with the “Pain in the Nation series” showing suicide among youth increasing at an alarming 87 percent rate between 2007 and 2017.

With nearly 3,000 12 to 19 year olds dying due to suicide in 2017 alone.

The analysis also notes a greater risk for substance misuse, and suicide for LGBTQ, and American Indian and Alaskan Native teens.

The report calls for more emphasis on strategies such as youth mental health programs, which have been proven to work.