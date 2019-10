New research from Brigham and Women's Hospital suggests a drop in income was linked with a higher risk of heart disease.

(NBC NEWS) — A change in your income may be bad for your heart.

Researchers followed nearly 9,000 people from four parts of the country for about 17 years.

Those who experienced a drop in income of at least 50-percent had a higher risk of heart disease.

An increase in pay of at least 50-percent was associated with a lower risk.

The participants were from Jackson, Mississippi, Washington County, Maryland, the suburbs of Minneapolis, and Forsyth County, North Carolina.